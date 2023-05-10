Amanda Seales and Damona Dixon, aka Don’t Call Me White Girl, join forces to talk defying stereotypes, handling trolls, and the difference between bullying and colorism.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Being Light Skinned with Damona Dixon | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 271 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Win A Pair of Passes to the American Black Film Festival in Miami
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
LL Cool J Reveals Why He’s Not Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch [WATCH]
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes