Imagine pulling up to your house and seeing THIS guy coming down the street. That’s what happened to Cornealous Greigg Jr., a Missouri City resident, late last night (May 21).
Greigg told ABC13 that he remained in his car and contacted authorities. The massive gator was retrieved by a trapper, who estimates the gator weighs about 1,200 pounds and spans 11 feet.
According to animal experts, alligators are in mating season, a time where males are territorial and may begin exploring outside their normal living habitat area, resulting in an increase of gator sightings.
[VIDEO] 11-Foot Alligator Seen Roaming Missouri City Neighborhood was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Sports, Entertainment Legend Jim Brown Passes at 87
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Congrats! Sasha Obama Graduates From The University Of Southern California
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston's Best Morning Show!