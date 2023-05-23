The Lone Star State is now one step closer to eliminating the inspection process long required for drivers attempting to register their vehicle.
Al Siddiq, owner and manager of Al’s Drive-Thru Inspection Station in Waco, is calling on lawmakers to stop the progress of the bill. “It’s gonna put Texas lives in jeopardy. It’s gonna put more pressure on police officers, as if they don’t have enough pressure already,” Siddiq said.
If the inspections are eliminated, a $7.50 fee will be applied to the drivers’ final vehicle registration process.
Texas Legislators Vote To Eliminate Annual Vehicle Inspections was originally published on theboxhouston.com
