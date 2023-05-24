On today’s HBCU Know with Rock T, we head to Morgan State University to highlight Earl G. Graves Sr!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Graves is an entrepreneur, publisher, businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Black Enterprise Magazine, which covers black businesses and has a readership of nearly four million readers! Some of his positions have included Director for Edna Healthcare Insurance, Executive Board Member of the Boy Scouts of America and Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Franchise. This MSU alumni was named “One of the 50 Most Powerful and Influential African Americans in Corporate America” by Fortune Magazine.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Morgan State (located in Baltimore, Maryland) was established in 1867 and is home of the blue and orange bears and lady bears. Shout out to the magnificent Marching Machine Marching Band and to Graves’ very own Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
HBCU U KNOW: Thee FIRST HBCU Institution Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania [WATCH]
HBCU Know: First Black MLB Coach Buck O’Neil
HBCU Know: Gospel Artist Smokie Norful is University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Graduate
California-Based HBCU Cultivates Its First Independent Medical Degree Program
HBCU Know: Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Sports, Entertainment Legend Jim Brown Passes at 87
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Congrats! Sasha Obama Graduates From The University Of Southern California
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health
-
Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston's Best Morning Show!