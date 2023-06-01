We Are One: Celebrating 19 Local Juneteenth Heroes

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Houston Area Chevy Dealer’s We Are One, celebrating Juneteenth 2023 presented by US Army, Hancock Whitney Bank, Aetna, NIA Cultural Center, Baytown Parks and Recreation, Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration & Galveston County of Greeks. Each day leading up to Juneteenth we will highlight Houstonians who have impacted their city and set the trend wherever they are. Also take part in our Outside Guide an interactive map that will not only highlight historic places in Houston but also the most exciting and accessible events for Juneteenth weekend happening in Houston.