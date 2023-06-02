Exclusive Black Music Honors Interviews with Gary With Da Tea [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

At the heart of Black Music Month is the recognition of musical pioneers who have left an indelible mark on the industry. Thedoes just this, by showcasing the achievements of legendary artists who have paved the way for future generations. Iconic figures (such as Jeffrey Osborne and Beverly Crawford) and rising artists (like The Shindellas and Jayye Michael) showed up for this 8th annual award ceremony.

Gary with da Tea conducted exclusive blue carpet interviews with some of the biggest stars in black music! Some of the most beloved attendees stop to discuss their personal lives, upcoming projects, and give insight about what makes BMH special to them.

This year, Black Music Honors highlights the Missy Elliot as “Music Innovator Icon”.

Catch the 8th annual Black Music Honors premiere on the Stellar Network on June 3 at 8pm ET, the national broadcast syndication from June 10 to July 2, and a special Juneteenth airing on Bounce TV June 19th at 7pm ET!

Watch Part One (SWV, Robin Thicke, Latavia Robinson, Miss Quad, Roxanne Shante, Beverly Crawford, and more)

Watch Part Two (LeToya Luckett, Kenny Lattimore, 702, Raheem DeVaughn, Sevyn Streeter, Evelyn “Champagne” King, and more)

