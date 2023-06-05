With over 100 listeners in the studio, it was only right that we have a live broadcast karaoke party! SWV (Sisters Without Vehicles), Celebrity the Comedian, and Bobby serenade the airwaves with their renditions of some of your favorite R&B hits. Let us know on our social media @RickeySmileyMorningShow who you think won.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
For more “ignorant hilarity”, listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
See Moments From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast At The 83rd Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave in Charlotte, NC [PHOTOS]
Walmart Presents: Rickey Smiley Morning Show “Deal Drop” Live Broadcast @ City Winery [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Live Broadcast Karaoke on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston's Best Morning Show!
-
"Eat the Cake Anna Mae!" 6 Favorite Ike Turner Lines