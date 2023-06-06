KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In anticipation of the upcoming Juneteenth weekend, one of Houston’s favorite 3rd ward restaurants, Stuff’d Wings is excited to announce a collaboration with one of Houston’s BBQ staples, Rays BBQ Shack, which is also located in the 3rd ward area. The family owned and operated businesses will be joining forces to put together a full weekend of celebration for the city of Houston, including debuting their new limited time menu items and also a huge surprise unveiling at Rays BBQ Shack on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th at 11am, honoring Mr. Ray himself for 30 years of contributions and service to the community.

Stuff’d Wings Co-Owner, Jarrod Rector, has had a very busy year paying homage to Houston Culture and those within the hospitality industry who have come before him. Continuing along that same path, this collaboration of two great families and Houston favorites sets out to inspire others to continue to celebrate each other within their communities.

The special collaboration menu which will be available Friday, June 16th-Monday June 19th at both the Stuff’d Wings and Rays BBQ Shack locations will feature limited time items such as; Smoked Stuff’d Wings with the options of 3 different stuffings-Ms. Max spicy rice, smoked mac n cheese, smoked dirty rice, and the specialty item, Smoked Fried Stuff’d wings, which are wings that have been both smoked and fried to perfection with your choice of stuffing.

In efforts to also celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th at Rays BBQ Shack both restaurants will be hosting a Father’s Day/Juneteenth block party! Guests will be allowed to visit with vendors, purchase from the limited specialty collaboration menu, and also enjoy beverages provided by Stella Artois.

For more information on Stuff’d Wings and their Juneteenth collaboration please visit https://www.stuffdwings.com/

Stuff’d Wings Celebrates Collabs With Staple Ray’s BBQ Shack For Juneteenth Weekend! was originally published on theboxhouston.com