Steppin Back in Time: A Juneteenth Celebration Friday June 9

The Houston Informer Foundation is proud to announce the unveiling of a captivating new summer exhibit, “Steppin’ Back in Time: Family Representation,” in commemoration of Juneteenth. This significant event marks the day in 1865 when 250,000 enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Taking place from June 9 to June 20, 2023, the two-week exhibition will launch with a reception on Friday, June 9 at 5:30 PM at Emancipation Park in the Cultural Center, located at 3018 Emancipation, Houston, TX 77004.

Through this exhibit, we aim to ignite essential conversations about race within our local communities, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our shared history. “Steppin’ Back in Time: Family Representation” highlights the stories and contributions of different families, showcasing their invaluable role in shaping our society. This exhibition provides an opportunity to celebrate their involvement and express our gratitude for their enduring support.

• John B. Coleman, Sr.

• John S. Chase, Jr.

• Reverend Charles Daniel James Dixon

• James Hudson Jemison

• Francis Page, Sr.

• Fred C. and Bessie L. Johnson

• Judson W. Robinson, Sr.

The Houston Informer Foundation proudly traces its roots back to the Houston Informer and Texas Freeman newspapers, which emerged in 1893 and became vital communication hubs for Black communities in Houston, Huntsville, Dallas, and East Texas. These newspapers served as invaluable resources, connecting Black Americans to information within their own communities while also documenting a crucial chapter of America’s Black history. By the 1950s, Houston boasted over 200 Black businesses on what is now Emancipation Boulevard (formerly known as Dowling Street).

