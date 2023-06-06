The multi-talented writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae has become a true trailblazer in the entertainment world and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Issa, best known for creating and starring in her hit HBO series Insecure, talks about her new big-screen roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Barbie.
See: ‘Barbie’s’ First Teaser Trailer Features Issa Rae & Simu Liu
She explains that the Spider-verse casting felt surreal, having been a Spider-man fan since the third grade. Her character in the film, Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman, is also the first pregnant super hero.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Issa gives tips to aspiring creatives wanting to build their name in the industry, and emphasizes “gathering up [your] squad” to do so.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Gary with Da Tea coins her as the new “It Girl”, and clearly for good reason!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Watch the full exclusive interview of Issa Rae on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Swing By: Issa Rae, Metro Boomin & 2 Chainz Host A Special Atlanta Screening Of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’
Related: Issa For President: Issa Rae Reacts To Her Own Barbie Doll In New Mattel Collection Celebrating The Upcoming Film
Related: Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart
Issa the “It Girl”? Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, Barbie, and More on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [WATCH EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
"Eat the Cake Anna Mae!" 6 Favorite Ike Turner Lines