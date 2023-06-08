97.9 The Box Strengthens Lineup with Dynamic Additions to Morning and Night Shows

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Effective immediately, highly rated night show host Young Jas will be joining the award-winning Good Morning H-Town cast, while nationally syndicated night show host, Incognito brings his acclaimed Posted on the Corner show to 97.9 The Box, accompanied by co-host DJ Misses.

Young Jas, renowned for her captivating energy and engaging personality, will be joining the celebrated Good Morning H-Town cast, which includes Keisha Nicole, J-Mac, and Jessica Jeanz. With her extensive experience and natural talent, Young Jas is set to bring a fresh and invigorating perspective to the morning show, amplifying its already immense popularity among listeners. Her unique style and ability to connect with audiences make her the perfect addition to the award-winning team.

Additionally, The Box welcomes the nationally syndicated night show host, Incognito, who will be hosting the highly anticipated Posted on the Corner show. Known for his unwavering passion for music and captivating on-air presence, Incognito has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the radio industry. Teaming up with co-host DJ Misses, this dynamic duo is set to deliver an unparalleled nighttime listening experience that will keep listeners hooked and entertained throughout the evening.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Young Jas to the Morning Show and Incognito to The Box family,” said Terri Thomas, Operations Manager and Program Director at Radio One Houston. “Both Young Jas and Incognito are incredibly talented individuals who bring their unique styles and immense passion to the table.

“We firmly believe that Young Jas, Incognito and Dj Misses presence will elevate our already exceptional lineups and provide our listeners with an unforgettable radio experience,” said Pam McKay, Vice President, and General Manager at Radio One Houston.

Win the week and join Good Morning H-Town with Keisha Nicole, J-Mac, Jessica Jeanz and Young Jas, weekday mornings 5am – 10am, and don’t miss the electrifying energy of Incognito and DJ Misses on the Posted on the Corner show 6pm – 11pm. Prepare to be captivated, inspired, and thoroughly entertained.

97.9 The Box Strengthens Lineup with Dynamic Additions to Morning and Night Shows was originally published on theboxhouston.com