‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis, 43, is Dating Actor Bill Murray, 72 [LISTEN]

Unexpected celebrity relationship pairings often capture public attention, but Hollywood’s newest couple is one you probably have would never expected. Sources report that Kelis and Bill Murray are happily dating!

The ‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis, 43, has been spotted with the ‘Ghostbusters’ actor, 72, on multiple occasions. Most recently, they were seen cozied up backstage of her London performance.

Kelis has been trending for her undeniably captivating beauty on body on her “Farmer Fashion” social media posts. She was previously married to Nas from 2002 to 2009. In 2018, she spoke out about allegedly being physically abused during marriage, to which Nas has since denied.

See: Kelis Seemingly Checks Beyoncé For Sampling Track On Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ LP

Bill Murray is best known for being an actor and comedian. “He is currently filming a sequel to the classic Ghostbusters franchise in London,” according to The Sun.

Despite a nearly 30 year age gap, the two have reportedly bonded over the recent deaths of their spouses—Kelis’ second husband last year and Bill’s wife in 2021.

