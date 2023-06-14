Win a $100 CiCi’s Pizza Gift Card And Try Cici’s 28-Inch PIEZILLA

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

New from Cicis Pizza: Introducing PIEZILLA, a gargantuan 28” pizza cut into 64 mouth watering slices. Piezilla is made with 4lbs of dough, loaded up with your favorite topping, and can feed up to 20 people. It’s perfect for parties or any large groups with monstrous appetites. You can call your local Cicis to order, or it’s available to order online at cicis.com. Next time you’re planning your holiday, birthday, or football party, bring home a Piezilla! Just be sure to bring a vehicle big enough to fit the Piezilla box.

Keep your eyes on the pies! Enter your email address below for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card from CiCi’s Pizza! The perfect chance to chow down on their newest creation – PIEZILLA.