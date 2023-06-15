Rihanna Headlines New Louis Vuitton Billboard Campaign

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky, continues to redefine pregnancy fashion in a new Louis Vuitton campaign unveiled today. Debuted on a giant billboard in Paris, the Bajan star is every bit of #pregnancygoals.

In the ad, Rihanna is featured wearing a Black leather shirt in Damier print buttoned ever so slightly to show off her pregnancy bump. On her arms are bags in the classic monogram print in bright red, blue, and other colors.

The new campaign is the first from new celebrity creative director Pharrell Williams. The Neptunes producer first took over the helm of Louis Vuitton Men in February after a long search to replace the late Virgil Abloh. The billboard serves as a teaser – Williams is set to premiere his first collection for the legacy luxury brand on the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week this month.

Williams took to Instagram today to promote the ad. Posing in front of the new billboard with the simple caption, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN, Spring-Summer 2024.” His post garnered nearly 300K likes and support from celebrities and fans alike.

It’s no surprise Williams is bringing a little celebrity star power to his first campaign. In announcing the famous producer’s appointment to the role, Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari said, “The way in which he [Williams] breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship.” What better way to break boundaries and innovate in men’s fashion than to pick an icon who continues transforming the meaning of maternity fashion and revolutionizing everything she touches?

Rihanna breaks rules, makes rules, and makes no apologies for it. She has repeatedly shared her thoughts about maternity wear and not being put “in a box.”

In an interview with Vogue last year, Rihanna shared her thoughts on having fun with fashion. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself; There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she said.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during Super Bowl LVII. Since then, both fans have stalked Rihanna’s moves waiting for the next swaggy look to drop. This new campaign with Louis Vuitton is exactly the heat we knew Rihanna was going to bring.

Congratulations to Rihanna and Pharrell on the new campaign! Have you seen the ad? Let us know your thoughts.

Rihanna Headlines New Louis Vuitton Billboard Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com