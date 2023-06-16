Black Tony was excited to finally meet his real father for Father’s Day, but wasn’t expecting the meeting to go like this…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5am-9am CT/6am-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Related: Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Related: Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Wasn’t Expecting This Father’s Day Surprise [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface and His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Congrats! Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Hubby Two Lewis Welcome Baby Boy