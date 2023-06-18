Niecy Nash Shines In An All White Ruffled Dress

Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girlies, and the beauty was just spotted on Instagram giving us another look that we absolutely love!
“Niecy Nash Betts x @sagaftrafound In @alietteny Bag and shoes @jimmychoo Hair @robbirogers1 MUA @so.nimoh #waymanandmicah #niecynash #sagaftra #aliette #wxm10” they captioned the look. Check it out below.
“It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the styling duo’s followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”
Nash just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and whenever she partners with Wayman and Micah, we already know she’s going to eat and leave no crumbs!
What do you think about this elegant look?
