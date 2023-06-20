Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin has announced that he’s going on tour!

“The Reunion Tour” is coming to a city near you and will be headlined by Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett.

Special guests will also include New Breed, Texas-based choir The Family and God’s Property.

The tour kicks off on October 1st in Boston and continues into November.

Pre-sale for the tour will start on June 20th at 10 am local time and can be accessed by texting “REUNION” to (404) 948-5620.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23rd at 10 am local time.

Below are the tour dates:

October 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 6, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 7, 2023 –Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 8, 2023 –Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 12, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 15, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 19, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

October 22, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 24, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

October 26, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at BJCC Concert Hall

October 29, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

November 2, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre

November 5, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

November 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

November 9, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

November 11, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

November 16, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

November 17, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

November 18, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

November 19, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena

November 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

November 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann was originally published on praisebaltimore.com