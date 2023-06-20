Jonathan Majors made his first public appearance in the ongoing assault case on Tuesday morning in lower Manhattan.
His trial was scheduled to start on August 3 by the judge during the brief sessions. At 9:15 a.m., Majors entered the courtroom donning sunglasses and a dark brown suit. Meagan Good, his girlfriend, was also present.
Before approaching the bench for a status meeting that lasted almost three minutes, Majors took off his eyewear. Majors was taken into custody on March 25 in Manhattan on suspicion of domestic abuse.
He was subsequently accused of numerous charges of assault and aggravated harassment. The conflict with a 30-year-old lady, who reported being assaulted and being brought to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” is at the heart of the accusations.
His lawyer said, “We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes. While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”
Why do you feel like Jonathan Majors’ and Meagan Good’s relationship is a PR stunt?
Meagan Good Supports Jonathan Majors In Court was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
