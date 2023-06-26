[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff

The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.
Check out the video below.
