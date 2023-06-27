Former Texans Player Ryan Mallett Drowns While Vacationing In Florida

Officials announced that Ryan Mallett, a player who formerly played for our Houston Texans, drowned while vacationing in Florida.
White Hall High School (Arkansas) assistant principal confirmed the drowning to THV in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mallett currently worked as the head football coach at the school.
He was 35 years old.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon in Destin, Florida.
According to reports, deputies said a group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make it back to shore.
A male, who officials identified as Mallett, went under and lifeguards said he was not breathing when he was pulled out. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens from 2015 through 2017.
Mallett only played in eight games with the Ravens.
We’re sending prayers to his loved ones.
The post Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida appeared first on 92 Q.
