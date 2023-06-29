After welcoming her first child at 50, Naomi Campbell, 53, revealed the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post today.
The photo features an image of Campbell with a baby nestled to her bosom, as she and her two-year-old daughter holding his hand.
She wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo
It’s never too late to become a mother @candytman stylist @rodneyburns
The Supermodel is part of the generation of women proving motherhood is possible at any age. Da Brat, 49, is pregnant with her first child, and she has let fans in on the journey. As a first-time mother, Brat has many questions that her wife, Jesseca Dupart, finds funny. In a recent video posted to her Instagram account, Dupart captures one of Da Brat’s many hilarious questions about childbirth.
“ YALLLLLLL ……. I only get to catch a few things here and there but she’s been the most hilarious inquisitive pregnant lady I know looking forward to meeting our little person SOON ,” Dupart wrote.
We love to see women of all ages experience that euphoria of motherhood. Congratulation to Naomi Campbell, Da Brat, and Jesseca Dupart!
DON’T MISS…
Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 50
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2 ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Happy Father’s Day: 8 Sexy Black Daddies
-
Rihanna And Pharrell Release New Images From The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection
-
Babyface Announces Solo Tour After Being Dropped By Anita Baker [LISTEN]
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Indictment Announced in Homeless Black Man’s Death — Biden’s Juneteenth Block Party — Track Meet Ban