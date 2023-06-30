Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show
She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.
READ MORE:
RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Via Surrogate
RELATED: Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
RELATED: DeVonta Smith Prepares for Newborn Baby in Style! [PHOTOS]
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Rihanna And Pharrell Release New Images From The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection
-
Happy Father’s Day: 8 Sexy Black Daddies
-
Babyface Announces Solo Tour After Being Dropped By Anita Baker [LISTEN]
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Indictment Announced in Homeless Black Man’s Death — Biden’s Juneteenth Block Party — Track Meet Ban