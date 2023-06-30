Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana

Win a trip to Punta Cana and stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino! Experience an all-inclusive getaway featuring an unforgettable lineup of R&B’s biggest legends. Majic 102.1 wants to hook you up with a trip to the Sweatfest 2023. Not only does this getaway include an all-inclusive experience, you’ll also have the chance to see some of the biggest names in R&B and Comedy.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON SWEATFEST 2023
It all goest down September 14-18 with a lineup that includes Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, Jeffrey Osborne, Brian McKnight, Dru Hill with comedy by Sommore, Arnez J, Bruce Bruce and many more!!
CONTEST BEGINS JULY 3!! Fill out the email form below for your chance to win!
See official contest rules on the next page.
