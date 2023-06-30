Nicki Minaj Announces New Album ‘Pink Friday 2’ Will Arrive In November

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has given the Barbz something to look forward to this year. She announced that Pink Friday 2 is coming at the end of the year.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Queens, New York talent had a big announcement this week and her fans are here for it. On Thursday, June 29 she took to social media to make the big reveal. Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…”.

She went on to give more detail. “but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes:

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 ” she wrote. Nicki Minaj also took the time to acknowledge her fans for having her back throughout her career. ” I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me” she added. “Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Her last Queen was released in 2018 and featured songs like “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz”. The project has sold over 1,000,000 million copies in the United States since release.

