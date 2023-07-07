KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae exudes style and confidence on Ebony magazine’s July cover issue.

Starring in the upcoming Barbie and Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse movies, the Insecure and Rap Sh!t creator is now focusing on one side of the camera and looking fabulous in Ebony while doing it.

Issa owns the summer cover, serving a fierce look to the camera and ‘rodeo’ girl realness. Her style is fun and trendy, pairing a pink Ganni top, Levi’s shorts, and Tecovas boots with a Janessa Leone hat and Misho earrings. The cover girl’s simple makeup and long ponytail play up her hot weather, soft girl look.

Issa for (Barbie) President

In the Ebony article, Issa shares how she balances current projects with self-care and reflection. She also discusses the importance of her role in the upcoming Barbie movie and her growth as an actress.

Issa plays President Barbie, a character based on Christie, the first Barbie doll released in the 1960s with Black features. She recalls playing with Barbies as a young girl with Ebony. “My mom was super intentional about making sure I had a Black Barbie, and I think it made me realize that I was Black as a kid,” said Issa.

“It was another step on the ladder of my journey with my racial identity, just because I saw how passionate my parents were about me playing with Black Barbies, though I didn’t know it was that serious,” she continues. “I was just there trying to make scenes with my Barbies. And I think in some ways, that was my first foray into storytelling and directing.”

In charge of all Barbies, Issa’s role is a pivotal one. President Barbie encourages Black women of all ages to dream big while remaining true to themselves at the same time.

Read the entire Ebony article – and see Issa’s stand-out style – here.

Issa Rae Is Alluring On the July Cover of ‘Ebony’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com