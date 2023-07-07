Well, it’s safe to say that the overnight popularity of Meta’s new Threads platform has Twitter shaking in its feathers.
According to CNN, an attorney representing Twitter sent a letter (first reported by Semafor) to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday (July 5). The letter accuses Meta of trade secret theft through the hiring of former Twitter employees.
The letter by Alex Spiro, an outside attorney representing Twitter CEO Elon Musk, accuses Meta of “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”
Musk himself commented on the reports, saying in a tweet, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
The letter went on to accuse Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices” and that Meta involved them “deliberately” to create Threads.
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights,” Spiro continued, “and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded on the Threads app Thursday, denying the accusations.
Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta’s Threads was originally published on hiphopnc.com
