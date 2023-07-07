Love Is Dead?: Darius Jackson Scrubs Instagram Profile Of Keke Palmer Photos Following Brief Social Media Hiatus

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Is it a wrap for Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Jackson? Based on his recent actions on social media, some assume that to be the case.

After Black Twitter, Instagram, Spill, Facebook, and Threads formed like Voltron to drag Darius Jackson for making a private matter between him and the mother of his child, Keke Palmer, public, he shut down his socials.

Spotted on Page Six, Jackson, a 29-year-old fitness instructor and brother of actor Sarunas Jackson, ended his brief social media hiatus, and folks couldn’t help but notice that he scrubbed his Instagram profile of any photos of Keke Palmer, only leaving pictures of his son.

According to today’s dating standards, deleting or archiving photos of your significant other from your social media accounts is usually a sign of a breakup.

In his post announcing his return, Jackson wrote, “Y’all thought” in a quote retweet response to a Pop Crave tweet reporting on him shutting down his account.

This entire situation stemmed from Jackson being big mad about Keke Palmer’s attire in a video of her being serenaded by Usher during his insanely popular Las Vegas residency show. The 29-year-old actress wore a sheer dress, showing her cakes, and Jackson was not happy about it, writing in a viral response, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He doubled down on his criticism, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe,” adding, “I rest my case.”

Keke Palmer Doubles Down On Showing Off Her Cakes

While not directly addressing her baby daddy’s online shenanigans, she also seemed to double down on baring her baby-enhanced booty in her sheer dress.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” she wrote in the caption for her Instagram post.

We hear you, Ms. Palmer. We hope things get back on track for the sake of their son or at least amicable.

