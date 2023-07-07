MF DOOM passed away inside a Leeds hospital facility in the United Kingdom in 2020, and a recent inquest hearing uncovered shocking details. As a result, the trust for the hospital has issued an apology to the family of MF DOOM.
MF DOOM, real name Daniel Dumile Thompson, was admitted to the St. James hospital after suffering a reaction to ACE inhibitors according to details shared at the inquest. DOOM’s wife, Jasmin Thompson, issued statements about the condition of her husband and stated that he was placed in a room that, in her view, appeared to be an old office converted into a hospital room.
The Guardian has more:
On 23 October 2020, Thompson had breathing problems after taking new medication and went to the A&E department at St James’s hospital where he was given adrenaline, steroids and oxygen.
His condition appeared to improve but then suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed. Thompson, who had six children, was put on a ventilator and died on 31 October.
The assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme said a care plan drawn up in hospital was not sufficiently detailed and that doctors were given a “false reassurance” about the musician’s condition when his health appeared to improve.
The Leeds teaching hospital National Heath Service (NHS) trust chief medical officer Dr. Hamish McLure said, “I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel’s family, friends and fans at this difficult time. I apologise that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect.”
MF DOOM was 49 at the time of his passing.
Leeds Hospital Trust Apologizes After MF DOOM Died In Facility was originally published on hiphopwired.com
