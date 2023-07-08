Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.
Spill: Black-Owned Social Media App
A group of Black Twitter users is planning to switch to a new Black-owned social media app called Spill. Due to Twitter’s recent policy that limits the number of tweets users can see. The announcement by Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, about tweet-reading limits sparked backlash. Motivating Black Twitter users to seek an alternative platform.
California Reparations: How Affirmative Action Case Influenced Task Force’s Final Recommendations
California’s reparations task force has submitted its final report, detailing historic discrimination against Black Californians and proposing a potential $800 billion reparations package. The task force recommends structuring eligibility based on lineage to navigate potential legal challenges after the recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. The recommendations include creating a new agency, issuing an apology, restoring voting rights, and implementing rent caps.
The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has faced backlash on social media after appointing a white woman, Amanda M. Maples, as its curator of African art. Critics questioned why a person of color was not chosen for the position. Arguing that it would better reflect the experiences and perspectives of the black and African communities. NOMA defended the appointment, emphasizing Maples’ qualifications and her academic background in African art and museums.
Maternal Death Rates Have More Than Doubled For Black Women, New Study Finds
The post The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More appeared first on NewsOne.
