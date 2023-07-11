‘I’ve Gotten More Powerful’: Keke Palmer Talks Leaning Into Her Body With ‘The Cut’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is mesmerizing on the cover of a special issue of The Cut. While slaying, the star gets candid about celebrity fame, striving to be a good mother, managing her new podcast and more.

The singer-actress is our good good girlfriend. She is our style inspiration, mommy goals and confidant. All rolled into one.

For many, Keke is a sister who has grown up in the public eye through various roles and now stands out as a beautiful, aspirational icon. Keke admits to this aspect of her transformation in talking with The Cut – and how this growth has enhanced her career.

“I do feel like America’s little sister, little cousin,” she said during the interview. “I feel very much so related to everybody. I’m like that second cousin that you see every two years at the family reunion.”

Despite her familiarity, Keke’s resume speaks for itself. In addition to her TV appearances on shows on Disney and Nickelodeon and the movie hit Akeelah the Bee, she now has her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, on which she has interviewed guests like Vice-President Kamala Harris, creator platform, KeyTV, and other projects.

Keke Palmer – The “It” Girl

Without knowing it, Keke personifies the “It Girl.” She is the girl who works hard and has her own but is personable and stylish while doing it.

In the face of recent news, Keke also gets candid about the power of motherhood in the special issue. Keke is honest with The Cut readers about how her son, Leo, has impacted her life forever, and the strength she’s gained from the ‘young mother’ experience.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” Keke says. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

No matter the topic, Keke has a way of getting personal and dropping gems. Her newest cover story with The Cut is evidence. Click here to read more.

‘I’ve Gotten More Powerful’: Keke Palmer Talks Leaning Into Her Body With ‘The Cut’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com