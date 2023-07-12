Rapper Big Sean has been enjoying a new job as of late: Being a father.
Jhene Aiko, Sean’s longtime girlfriend gave birth to his first child Noah last November, and the award-winning Rapper has been enjoying his new role. Sean joins the Small Doses Podcast with Amanda Seales to discuss his fatherhood journey.
Big Sean, a prominent voice when it comes to mental health awareness, dives into the importance of not allowing negativity to pass to your young children, mediation. He also speaks about his decision to go to therapy sessions with his father.
Listen to the Small Doses with Amanda Seales on the Urban One Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts
Listen To More Small Doses With Amanda Seales:
The post Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network appeared first on Black America Web.
Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Love Is Dead?: Darius Jackson Scrubs Instagram Profile Of Keke Palmer Photos Following Brief Social Media Hiatus
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions