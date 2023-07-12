Kyrie Irving Signs With Chinese Sneaker Brand ANTA Sports

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Months after Nike and Kyrie Irving went their separate ways over Kyrie’s controversial social media post promoting an antisemitic film, the embattled NBA superstar has finally found himself a new sneaker brand to call home, and it’s one you’re probably not too familiar with.

According to Sneaker News, Kyrie Irving has just inked a five-year deal with Chinese brand ANTA Sports to provide him with footwear to rock on the NBA court. And though details about the contract aren’t yet public, he does join a ANTA family that already boasts names such as Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward and Alex Caruso.

Easily the biggest name on that list of players, Kyrie Irving’s already getting the perks of being the biggest star at ANTA as he’s also been named Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, which will allow him the freedom to not only create and collaborate with other designers but also recruit fellow NBA peers who don’t have a sneaker deal.

Sneaker News reports:

Kyrie Irving’s last contract with Nike was set to run through the 2022-2023 season, but the decision to end the partnership completely was expedited after the then-Brooklyn Nets guard posted some anti-semitic views on his Twitter. Nike chose to suspend the relationship and announced that it would not be renewing a partnership, and his Kyrie 8 signature shoe was pulled from shelves. His alternate signature show, the Kyrie Low 5, as well as his lower-budget Flytrap models, were still available for purchase.

Over the last few weeks, Irving had been spotted wearing ANTA footwear, leading many to believe that a deal with the Chinese brand was imminent. On their Instagram, the newly formed partnership was officially announced. While details of the union were not disclosed, signature shoes are part of the half-decade business plan as a first ANTA Kyrie model is expected in the first quarter of 2024. He is expected to begin the 2023-2024 season wearing the Shock Wave 5. The launch of a Kyrie signature shoe would immediately bolster ANTA’s business in the United States as Kyrie’s Nike footwear was among the best-sellers annually worldwide.

