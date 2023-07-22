KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

You won’t want to miss the new thrilling suspense film “A Mother’s Intuition,” airing this Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, at 9p/8c only on TV One.

This poignant thriller unravels the story of Toni, portrayed by Denise Boutté, who is a young, pregnant woman grappling with the sudden death of her husband. In a tragic turn of events, Toni is told her baby was stillborn, but she knows that something isn’t right. A longtime friend, and private investigator, played by Matt Cedeño, helps her on her shocking quest to find the truth.

The dynamic cast includes Cicely, played by Brely Evans, Simone, played by Hazel Renee, Dr. Ken Zarada played by Jeff Marchelletta, Dr. Linda Snyder, played by Rachelle Carson Begley, and Dr. Chaundra, played by none other than Tamar Braxton.

“A Mother’s Intuition” is directed by Cas Sigers-Beedles and written by ​Nicole D. Sconiers.

Check out the thrilling trailer below.

You won’t want to miss it! Will you be watching?

Tamar Braxton & More Star In TV One’s ‘A Mother’s Intuition’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com