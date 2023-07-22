It’s always a treat when some of our homestate homies come through the station, and Affion Crockett is no exception.
The comedian/actor/dancer/writer/model/DJ (more on that later) chopped it up with our girl Ayeeedubb as he’s in town performing at the Raleigh Improv this weekend. The Fayetteville native held nothing back as he talked about how he has mastered the art of celebrity impersonations, as well as who’s on his R&B playlist and how he is working on his skills on the turntables.
And of course, we had to talk about the whole “Carlee Russell” situation too.
Check out the full interview above, and catch Affion this weekend at Raleigh Improv!
Tickets are available at http://improv.com/raleigh!
Affion Crockett On Secrets of Impersonation, Carlee Russell, and MORE! was originally published on hiphopnc.com
