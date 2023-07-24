Student Pilot Dies After Plane Crash Near West Houston Airport

Tragedy took place over the weekend near West Houston Airport. That’s where investigators say a single-engine aircraft stuck power lines which led to a crash late Saturday evening.
The victim, later identified as student pilot Sherod Coleman, was killed in the accident.
“(The pilot) left the airport and made some circles around the airport, and as it was coming back to land, he flew into some power lines.” Richard Standifer, with Texas DPS, said. “Once he got tangled up in the power lines, the plane crash-landed. He landed upside down to the immediate right of Groschke Road.
The downed power lines caused as many as 2,000 residents near the crash site to experience power outages.
