On this morning show, you have to have thick skin! On any given day, any of the cast members are subject to being roasted..today it’s Special K and his Cincy Music Fest outfit!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
For more ignorant hilarity, tune in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9a CT/6-9a ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Would You Rather Be Too Cold or Too Hot with Special K [LISTEN]
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from Cincy Music Fest
Here’s What You Missed At The Cincinnati Music Festival!
The Cast Roasts Special K’s Cincy Music Fest Outfit [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music
-
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]