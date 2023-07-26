Meet Comedian Rita Brent, Rickey Smiley’s Mentee [LISTEN]

Get to know guest host of the week Rita Brent as a comedian, artist, and Rickey Smiley’s mentee.
The ‘Can Rock Me Like A Pothole’ artist, hailing from Jackson, Mississippi, did not grow up with the intentions of being a comedian. She believed that would be a professional drummer, but admits that “in retrospect all of my classmates [said she] was the class clown”. She credits her mother, a singer and pianist, for preparing her to succeed in the entertainment industry. She has opened for comedic legends such as Cedric the Entertainer and Rickey Smiley, as well as appeared on Comedy Central, truTV, CNN, and more.
According to RitaBrent.com, “she wrote for the 73rd Primetime EMMY Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, The People’s Choice Awards, and Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration on Netflix. In 2023, she became a first-time Writers Guild Awards Nominee in two categories.”
By age 18, she joined the US Army National Guard. Her professional media career began in radio at Jackson State University, where she also became a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
