Former NFL player Cam Newton is suing his ex-girlfriend, exotic dancer Shakia “Kia” Proctor, and requesting the return of the Bentley he bought.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In the midst of a legal custody battle, Newton has hit proctor with a lawsuit for the a vehicle he owns that is still in her possession. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 2017 Bentley Bentayga (acquired in May of 2018) was purchased while they were a couple and he allowed her to “use [it] while they were in a romantic relationship,” with the understanding that it would have to be returned if they ever split. Newton is the sole owner.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Cam Newton Sues Ex-Girlfriend, Demanding Bentley Returned Amidst Custody Battle [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music
-
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization