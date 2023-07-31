Texas Police Pull Over Family With Guns Drawn Over Mistaken License Plate

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

CNN Reports Frisco Police Chief issued an apology Friday following a big mistake made by authorities during a traffic stop. A Little Rock, Arkansas family visiting from out of town for a basketball tournament in Grapevine, was reportedly accused of driving a stolen vehicle.

On July 23rd, according to the news release by Frisco police, an officer allegedly spotted a Dodge Charger with out-of-state license plates leaving a hotel and decided to run a check on the license plate. He unfortunately entered the wrong info as an Arizona tag instead of Arkansas, which led him to believe the vehicle was stolen when it came back incorrect and led to a “high risk stop.”

This family was interrogated by police and made to step out of the vehicle while they were questioned and wait on other officers to arrive to the scene. Soon after having guns drawn on them, the officer came back and said that he had made a mistake.

Do you think things could have been done differently ?

