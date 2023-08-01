Win Tickets To The High School Reunion Tour: Starring Snoop, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short and More!

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 19th Snoop and Friends are coming to Texas for the 2023 High School Reunion Tour and Majic 102.1 is giving away passes to see the show LIVE! The Dogg and Wiz will headline the tour and will feature performances by Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama.
Enter your email address below for your chance to win!
