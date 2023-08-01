Kiki and Phat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk food—especially Fat Tasha, of course—with the guest host. They’re trying to unbig their backs, but we’re not sure exactly how that’s going to work once they receive their Premadonna Cookware.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Kiki and Fat Tasha Call in While Bathing at the Car Wash [LISTEN]
15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN]
KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When Dating A Sista [WATCH]
Kiki and Fat Tasha Want to “Unbig” Their Backs [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Prayers Up: Quad Webb’s 3-Year-Old Niece Fatally Drowns in Her Backyard Pool
-
Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious “Cancelled” For Defending Biological Women?