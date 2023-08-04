KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Time to boss up! Keke Palmer’s Big Boss Tour is kicking off next month, with a Houston performance scheduled at The Bronze Peacock Room at The House of Blues on September 15th.

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road for the ‘Big Boss Tour’ and bring ‘Big Boss’ energy to the stage. I can’t wait to connect with my fans and create an unforgettable experience for them. This tour is all about empowerment, self-love, and celebrating our journeys together,” said Palmer in a statement.

The tour will include a special meet and greet package as well. Get more info here kekepalmer.com/bigbosstour.

Keke Palmer’s ‘Big Boss Tour’ Coming To Houston Sept. 15 was originally published on theboxhouston.com