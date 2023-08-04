Time to boss up! Keke Palmer’s Big Boss Tour is kicking off next month, with a Houston performance scheduled at The Bronze Peacock Room at The House of Blues on September 15th.
“I’m beyond excited to hit the road for the ‘Big Boss Tour’ and bring ‘Big Boss’ energy to the stage. I can’t wait to connect with my fans and create an unforgettable experience for them. This tour is all about empowerment, self-love, and celebrating our journeys together,” said Palmer in a statement.
The tour will include a special meet and greet package as well. Get more info here kekepalmer.com/bigbosstour.
Keke Palmer’s ‘Big Boss Tour’ Coming To Houston Sept. 15 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town