Calling All Foodies: The Art of Fufu Coming To Houston Aug. 11

The Art of Fufu Cookbook, a culinary masterpiece dedicated to celebrating the beloved West African dish, is thrilled to announce Grubido presents 3rd Annual Art of Fufu Food Art Show. This exciting event aims to spread the love of fufu and showcase fufu-influenced artwork, alongside fufu tastings and live demonstrations, to expand participants’ knowledge of this cherished dish among West Africans and people around the world.

Scheduled to take place on August 11th, 2023, which coincides with the National Fufu Day, the Art of Fufu Food Art Show promises to be an unforgettable experience. The event will be held from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the prestigious Big Brother & Big Sister venue in Houston, Texas. They are pleased to inform the public that this event is free to attend with an RSVP, allowing all enthusiasts to partake in the celebration of fufu and its artistry.

