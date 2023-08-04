Live music, food trucks, giveaways, vendors and school supplies. Get your little ones prepped for the upcoming school year the fun way. Join us Saturday, August 5th at 4205 Broadway Street in Pearland from 10am-2pm.
Who: Teddi Tuesday Foundation
What: Back to School Giveaway
When: Saturday, August 5th
Where: 4205 Broadway St. Pearland, TX
Teddi Tuesday Foundation: Back To School Supply Giveaway August 3rd was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town