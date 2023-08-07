KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Folks became more comfortable spinning the block ever since Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their relationship. The couple, who began their 10-year relationship in 2003, are giving things another shot, and judging by their chemistry, things might stick this time around.

Nelly shared a video on his Instagram stories of him and his Grammy-award-winning boo belting the lyrics to Usher’s hit song, Nice and Slow.

“@Usher We on my bro shyt,” the 48-year-old rapper captioned the video.

The video, captured and reposted by The Shade Room, showed a very obvious chemistry picked up by the fans.

“That man got all this teeth out. He is happy he got his girl back ,”said one Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “Oh she in love for real!!! I can’t wait for the wedding, cause it’s coming .”

“The Love is mutual AF and we Love to see it. A kiss would’ve made the internet explode,” a fan wrote.

“Well they look happy to be back together. To want to double back has to be true love. Love that for them ,” someone else said.

Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance is heart-warming, especially since there have been many celebrity breakups over the last year.

Nelly and Ashanti circa 2003

During Nelly’s episode of Behind the Music, Ashanti says she worked her way up to giving the St. Louis rapper her phone number.

“The first time I met Nelly he asked me for my autograph, but I think he was being sarcastic and I remember writing it down on the program,” she said. “That picture has been in so many publications as something else but it all started out as a joke. For the record, it took him a long time to get my number.”

The rest is Hip-Hop history. What do you think? Do you love Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance?

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti And Nelly Spark Dating Rumors After Fight Night PDA

Nelly and Ashanti Share Their Undeniable Chemistry On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com