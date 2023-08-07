KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union showed up for her man looking like a meal! The Perfect Find actress stunned in a mini black dress at a private event with FWRD to kick off her husband’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame event.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Showed Up and Showed Out

Gabrielle Union never misses an opportunity to get fashionably dolled up. Celebrating her husband in style, the multihyphenate star exposed her toned legs in a $1,080 Coperni Cup Strap Dress from FWRD. The frock was simple yet chic. It was accented with spaghetti straps, padded breast cups, and sided flap pockets. The actress sported the LBD with black mule heels, diamond accessories, and a proud, wide smile for her man. She wore her hair in loose curls that cascaded down her back, and her makeup featured brown tones.

Dwyane Wade matched his wife’s fly in a white tank top and black $1,100 Bottega Beneta Satorial Grain De Poudre Trousers from FWRD. He accessorized his look with black lug-sole shoes and black sunglasses.

Wade’s celebration began with a lavish dinner at Chateau Marmont and was followed by an afterparty at Bar Marmont. The other celebrities to stylishly support Wade included Chloe Bailey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, and more.

Source: Marc Patrick / Marc PatrickWade played for the Miami Heat for most of his professional basketball career. Throughout his career, he’s won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-star. Union and Wade met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their daughter Kaavia in 2018 and are raising a blended family from Wade’s past relationships. The couple most recently moved to Los Angeles from Florida so that their daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender in 2020, could be in a more inclusive environment.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Serve Fashion Goals At His Induction Into The NBA Hall Of Fame was originally published on hellobeautiful.com