Get ready for the ultimate Ladies R&B Kickback Concert featuring the iconic Faith Evans, the soulful Jon B , and the dynamic 702! Experience an unforgettable night of electrifying R&B performances. Dance, sing and lose yourself in the rhythm of these legendary artists.
Ladies R+B Kickback: Faith Evans, 702 and Jon B November 25th at Arena Theatre was originally published on theboxhouston.com
