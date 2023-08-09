This is not a drill! Attention: Amanda Seales is hosting an exclusive screening and Q&A for her new special, In Amanda We Trust in Houston on August 22
You MUST win your way in so register for a chance to get your name on the guest list.
Enter for your chance to win below
Register to Win Passes To See Amanda Seales LIVE in Houston Aug 22 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
