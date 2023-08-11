Toyota Center is excited to host The F.O.R.C.E Live with LL COOL J and The Roots on August 25th! The Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy Tour will also feature performances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile and Rakim! This one-of-a-kind mashup is a night of hip hop you won’t want to miss!
Majic 102.1 wants to hook you up to see a classic Hip-Hop show featuring LL Cool J, The Roots, Juvenile and more PLUS $250 cash! Tell us more about the music you love for your chance to win.
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To See LL Cool J, The Roots and More LIVE!!
