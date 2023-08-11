Listen Live
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets To See LL Cool J, The Roots and More LIVE!!

Published on August 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
The FORCE LIVE 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Toyota Center is excited to host The F.O.R.C.E Live with LL COOL J and The Roots on August 25th! The Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy Tour will also feature performances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile and Rakim! This one-of-a-kind mashup is a night of hip hop you won’t want to miss!

Majic 102.1 wants to hook you up to see a classic Hip-Hop show featuring LL Cool J, The Roots, Juvenile and more PLUS $250 cash! Tell us more about the music you love for your chance to win.

Click here to take our music survey for your chance to win!

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close