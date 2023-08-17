Northeast Harris County is currently the scene of an ongoing standoff between authorities and the man they believe is responsible for the shooting of a Harris County deputy Wednesday night (Aug 16) during a traffic stop.
Due to the nature of the incident, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warned residents near the standoff to safeguard themselves by remaining away from the scene.
“Please stay clear of the area, as this is an active scene,” Gonzalez said, adding that there are still questions as to whether the suspect is barricaded inside the residence by himself.
“We believe we have the location contained and there is no immediate threat to broader community. It’s unknown if others are inside the house,” he said.
[VIDEO] Two Officers Wounded During Standoff With Man Suspected Of Shooting Deputy was originally published on theboxhouston.com
